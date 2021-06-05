Oak Mountain Amphitheatre readies for concerts, surrounding businesses excited for crowds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre is preparing for concert season as COVID restrictions relax and more people are vaccinated, and businesses around the largest outdoor venue in the state can’t wait.
If you look on Oak Mountain Amphitheatre’s Facebook Page, you’ll see post after post about upcoming concerts. Including one Friday about ticket sales for the group “3 Doors Down” that will fill the outdoor venue in July.
A representative for the concert space told WBRC, “It’s encouraging to be closer to reconnecting fans to their favorite artists in live concerts.”
The crowds mean a lot for surrounding businesses that at times limped along during the pandemic.
Paula Herring is the Assistant General Manager at the Comfort Suites right down the road from the amphitheater.
“We used to have full occupancy until it hit, and then we would do good just to have 20 - 30 rooms that was full occupancy,” said Paula Herring.
She says rooms started to fill once COVID restrictions relaxed, but says now that concerts are returning, she expects a whole new wave of people.
“The way that travel has picked back up, we’re happy about it. It’s nice to see a face instead of an empty room for a change,” said Herring.
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre is also another company looking to hire. On a FB post, it listed needing everything from parking attendants, ushers, to security.
