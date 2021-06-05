Jefferson County health officials switching from large vaccination sites to smaller sites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of the mass vaccination sites in Jefferson County and across the state are now closed because health officials said they are too expensive to run if no one is coming for the shot. Health officials said we will likely see the few remaining large sites close soon.
The Bessemer Watermark place vaccination site only has a little more than a week left before it stops operations. Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said the county had a two-month commitment to the site.
He said the county is now starting to offer more small vaccination clinics and pop-up sites. Hicks said so far, those haven’t been very busy either, so he said the county is also starting to work with medical partners in the community to bring vaccinations directly to people.
“They are already going out to different locations,” Hicks said. “A lot of times it is either going to be churches or local small businesses and so that is just another way.”
The Watermark Place vaccination site is set to close down after June 16th. It will stop at 4 p.m. that day.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.