Huntsville man walking 100 miles to raise awareness of children living with disease

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Here’s a story about a man on a mission, literally.
Seth Smith is a former ICU Nurse at Huntsville Hospital and he wants to help kids living with rare diseases.
In order to help make that happen, Smith walking 100 miles in just 24 hours.
The journey started at his apartment in Providence.
WAFF caught up with Smith when he was just 42 miles in on why this is so important to him.
”We were at the bedside with them through the ups and the downs, the first breath of life until they walked out the door and finally went home,” Smith said, referring to his patients.
“Hopefully, the goal was to get it in 24 hours but a few things have hindered me there, but we’re going to get the 100 miles regardless, no matter how long it takes.”
So, if you see Smith out on the road, give him a honk, a wave, a sign of encouragement on his journey.
You can make a monetary donation to help families of kids with rare diseases as well. Just visit the National Organization for Rare Disorders website, linked here.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.