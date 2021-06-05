Drivers can add emergency contact information to ID record

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Here’s an important safety tip for parents before your teen hits the road, or really anyone who gets behind the wheel. The state has a fairly new feature that allows you to add emergency contacts to your driver’s license record.
We never want to think about it, but often it’s important to prepare for a worst-case scenario.
“Motor vehicle crashes, emergency situations you may be unable to speak be from an injury or if you’re unconscious,” said Jonathan Archer, Chief of Drivers License Division, ALEA. “A lot of us have contact information in our phones first responders can’t get into smart phones. Another way to make sure we notify people faster.”
As part of the Emergency Notification Law, you can add emergency contact numbers to your ID record for law enforcement to use if you’re in trouble. Officers can search that information in the state-wide system when they arrive at a scene and alert your loved one.
“It’s hard to say how many situations where we’ve needed that information. If you’re the person by yourself and we can use that then that’s priceless for that person so that we can get in touch with their family or loved one,” said Captain Mark Bishop, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
The information can be added on ALEA’s website. If you’re interested in updating your teen’s license information or your own, visit https://www.alea.gov/. Click on the Services and Emergency Contact tab.
You’ll first enter your license information and contact information. The next screen will prompt you to enter your emergency contact’s information, including their name, relationship, address, and phone number.
You don’t have to buy a new license to add this information.
