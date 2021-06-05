2 men shot and killed in Roebuck; one person in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is conducting a double homicide investigation after two men were shot and killed at a Circle K on 232 Roebuck Plaza Drive.
According to BPD, an officer was traveling on Roebuck Plaza Drive when he heard gunshots fired in the Circle K parking lot at approximately 9 p.m. Police say officers responded to the scene and discovered three men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near a parked vehicle.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced two men dead on the scene. The third man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Jefferson County coroner identified the victims as 25-year-old Joseph Demetrice Robinson and 27-year-old Rikki Dunri Christopher Bynum.
A community member was able to give police a description of the suspect who was taken into custody in the 9100 block of Parkway East near Pizza Hut. Police say the person of interest will be questioned by detectives.
The coroner said the victims were shot during a reported assault.
BPD says the motive in this double homicide appears to be unclear. Police asks if there is anyone who has additional information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254- 7777.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.