ALEA’s K-9 Indy passes away

K-9 Indy has served in a multitude of major events, providing protection at Presidential Inaugurations in Washington, D.C. including President Carter, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden. He also worked the 2018 Super Bowl in Atlanta, Ga. “Explosive Detection Dogs not only play an integral role within ALEA’s protection capabilities but are also a vital resource to surrounding agencies as we work with our law enforcement and public safety partners to ensure the security of our citizens and communities while attending major events,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “We are deeply grateful for K-9 Indy’s hard work and years of faithful service. He will truly be missed.