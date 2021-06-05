Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts throws perfect on her 21st birthday in WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY - (WBRC) - A perfect game from Montana Fouts kept Alabama softball in the winner’s bracket at the 2021 Women’s College World Series as the Crimson Tide defeated the defending national champions UCLA, 6-0, Friday night.
The perfect game is the sixth in WCWS history and the first since Southern Miss’ Courtney Blades in 2000. It is the sixth postseason no-hitter for Alabama, the first postseason perfect game and the first solo perfect game of Fouts’ career.
“Well, it’s a special, first of all, it’s her birthday, so a hell of a birthday present to herself. Just to watch greatness is pretty cool. All of you were a witness to it. So, didn’t think she would get better from yesterday, but she did. And these are, obviously you guys know, these are good teams. I mean, this is the King of the PAC 12, the PAC 12 champions, and to throw a perfect game against legendary UCLA is something else for a kid from a small town from northeast Kentucky. So just unbelievable feeling. And I knew she had a no-hitter, but to be honest with you, I didn’t realize it was a perfect game, so Sarah Cornell had to tell me afterwards, but just fun to watch,” said Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy.
Alabama (52-7) took the early lead over UCLA (47-6) with a pair of runs in the first inning. A three-run home run from Kaylee Tow in the fifth stretched the lead to 5-0 before an RBI groundout brought the score to its final tally of 6-0. Fouts (27-3) and the Tide defense held the Bruins off the base paths, finishing the game with 14 strikeouts.
“I honestly wasn’t really thinking about it. I don’t think you can think like that as a pitcher, as a player or even in the stands really, because I feel like I’m a superstitious person, but I don’t know, I was just locked in each pitch because I know that one swing away they have momentum, they’re a great hitting team, great pitching staff, we respect them so much. So I think, Murph says all the time, respect your opponents. And tonight for me I think that that just meant locking in pitch by pitch, just because I know the game could get away in a heartbeat,” said Montana Fouts.
The win gives Alabama an off day Saturday before resuming play Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Tide can potentially match up against Arizona, Florida State or Oklahoma State, who all play on Saturday.
