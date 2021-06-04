A Special Breed

“The very foundation of cutting began on ranches in the 1800′s when cattle were wild, and it took a horse to handle them because they were so wild and so fast. Where we are today is primarily a contest sport. The practical use of the cutting horse on the ranch is limited today because the ranches are smaller and so the real essence of the cutting horse is in competition today,” explains Israel, the producer of a forthcoming documentary film on this special breed of horses.