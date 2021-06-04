National Guard strike team helping with vaccine education in JeffCo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the past month, a National Guard strike team has been working with the Jefferson County Department of Health and its partners to educate businesses and provide information about the vaccine at different community events.
We’ve seen the National Guard administering the vaccine at mass sites around the state. We’re told the strike team in the county is a smaller contingent of National Guard members.
Dr. David Hicks with the JCDH says this effort is helping to get more people vaccinated.
“That’s more micro-targeting. They proactively called, knocked on doors just to make sure that people know they are available to offer vaccinations. So we are picking up people that way,” Dr. Hicks said.
The strike team will be in Jefferson County through the end of the month. We’re told they’ve been working in the various health districts around the state.
