Missing Person Alert issued for Walker Co. man last seen in Texas

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a 35-year-old Walker County man.
This is what the Walker County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook on Friday, June 4:
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Ryan Michael Darty, 35.
Ryan has been experiencing some mental health issues, and left on his own accord in May.
He abandoned his car in Alma, Kansas and then rented a car.
He was next seen in Amarillo, Texas on May 26, and was contacted by law enforcement there. He did not meet the qualifications for an involuntary commitment, and declined medical attention.
Ryan was supposed to return home on a bus the following day but never made it home. He doesn’t have his cell phone with him.
If you have information, or have been in contact with Ryan, please give us a call so we can help him. Thank you!
(205) 302-6464
