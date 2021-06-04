Minor baseball in need after equipment is stolen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Minor High School Baseball program says they are in need, after baseballs, a lawn mower, a pitching machine and more were stolen from their facility.
According to coaches, the equipment was taken from the Parkwest Athletic Complex where the Minor Tigers practice and play their home games.
They say the following items were stolen:
- 200 Baseballs
- Bats and Coach Fungo’s
- Catchers Mitt & Equipment
- Batting Tees
- Pitching Machine & Extension Cords
- Zero Turn Lawn Mower
- Players Uniforms
- Other small baseball related items.
Minor is asking anyone who knows anything about the thefts please contact Principal Eaton at (205) 379-4750, High School Head Coach Tony Burden at (205) 331-6901 or Middle School Head Coach Colby Lange at (931) 279-2340.
Minor says they are accepting donations to purchase replacement items or any unused baseball equipment.
