A Magic Moment and a New Orleans birthday for a Jefferson Co. teen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A parade, a birthday surprise and a smile for 16-year-old Rockelle.
Friday, Magic Moments, friends and family worked to make Rockelle’s dream of going to New Orleans come true.
Rockelle’s friends helped her celebrate her 16th birthday with a slumber party Thursday night, but Rockelle and her friends got a big surprise Friday morning when members of the Clay-Chalkville band marched down her street in a Mardi Gras parade in her honor. With the final drum roll, she learned she’s traveling to New Orleans for her magic moment! The announcement put a huge smile on her face.
“Rockelle’s birthday is Saturday and this will be one she will never forget,” Rockelle’s mother, Droneada, said. “She is a really awesome kid with a beautiful spirit despite what she’s been through.”
The Magic Moments director said Rockelle suffered a spinal cord injury in November 2020. She now relies on a wheelchair and had to miss more than 75 days of school. Rockelle has always dreamed of traveling to New Orleans and this weekend, that dream will come true.
