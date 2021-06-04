‘Lowe Rider’ for a good cause

MAPLESVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Grant Lowe loves dirt bikes, but he never imagined himself riding one for 24 hours straight.
“At night it gets really tiring and after you’ve been up a good 12 to 18 hours, you kind of get out of it,” Grant Lowe said.
But it’s all worth it he says to help raise money for sick children in need at Children’s Hospital. Lowe, a cancer survivor himself, believes his suffering is nothing compared to what some patients have to go through.
“I was blessed and I wanted to give back and the good Lord seemed fit to put me back together time and time again. Last year I had colon cancer, but now I’m getting ready to ride a motorcycle for 24 hours,” said Lowe.
Lowe has always been passionate about helping others. His older brother was a patient at Children’s Hospital years ago and he says that experience is what led him to volunteer there. Now, years later, he’s gone a step further creating the nonprofit organization Mission 44.
“We want to be able to pay a house note or car note, or whatever is stressing these families at the moment. We want to be able to provide these resources so they can focus on what’s going on in their lives and that’s getting their children better,” he said.
Saturday morning, Lowe will race a 10-mile loop for 24 hours at Perry Mountain Motorcycle Club in Maplesville knowing he’s got some help from up above.
“I’ve got the names of loved ones and of people who are fighting and people who are already gone on the bike and I’m going to ride for 24 hours,” said Lowe.
To date, Mission 44 has raised more than $25,000 to help families in need.
