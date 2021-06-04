Legislators speak at Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama luncheon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Guest speakers at the annual state of the state luncheon organized by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama explained some of the new legislation will help Alabama overcome challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.
Republican Representative Bill Poole of Tuscaloosa said there are post-pandemic challenges we must still overcome.
“We all have the individual stories of you can’t find this or there’s a shortage of that. These things cost more,” Poole explained.
Businesses are also being creative to find more workers to take jobs.
“Finding workers has been really hard for restaurants. It’s been a historic problem restaurants have been having we’ve never faced before. One of the ways we thought we could combat that is with signing bonuses and also raising the minimum wage to $12 an hour,” Kelsey Griffin, Director of Marketing Gulf Coast Restaurants, recently said.
Rep. Poole chaired an innovation task that made recommendations that could help some business.
“Establish the innovation corporation in Alabama. This is a non-governmental entity that is a public private partnership that will focus on growing the technology and innovation sector,” Poole continued.
Poole felt Alabama is now better positioned through incentive legislation to help those businesses that are technology and knowledge based post-pandemic.
