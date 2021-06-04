Kesha coming to Avondale Brewing Company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kesha’s “Kesha Live” tour will make a stop in Birmingham this summer.
Kesha with special guest Betty Who will play at Avondale Brewing Company on August 23, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.
Kesha and a full band will perform many of her iconic hits, including cuts from her most recent studio album, ‘High Road.’
Kesha’s fans can access a special presale starting Monday, June 7 by signing up for her email list at www.KeshaOfficial.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m. at AVONDALEBREWING.COM.
