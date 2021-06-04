Huntsville Police investigation rules an officer’s recent actions out of policy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After an Internal Affairs investigation involving a Huntsville police officer stomping on a victim’s legs during an arrest, investigators ruled the officer’s actions were out of policy.
On May 30, a Huntsville police officer was seen stomping on a man’s leg while officers were attempting to arrest him. The situation was recorded and it wasn’t long before the video went viral.
Since then, a review was submitted and Huntsville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division began investigating. The investigation included review of all of the officer’s body camera footage who were on the scene that ngiht, in-store surveillance camera and private cell phone camera footage. Investigators ruled the officer’s actions did not adhere to HPD policy or training.
The case will now move forward to the Chief of Police for disciplinary review.
Read the full statement from Huntsville Police below:
“The Huntsville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division has concluded its investigation into the actions of officers during their response to a 911 call by a convenience store employee at 905 Memorial Parkway at 6 p.m., on Sunday, May 30.
During the response, the subject of the citizen-call resisted arrest, and the responding officer’s employed use-of-force techniques to gain compliance.
Internal Affairs’ investigation included review of all body camera, in-store surveillance camera, and private cell phone camera footage, providing multiple viewing angles of the event from initial contact through completion of the arrest process. One of the responding officers was found to have acted outside of applicable HPD policy and did not adhere to the training provided by HPD. This action does not reflect the standards of our department.
The case has been referred to the Chief of Police for disciplinary review in accordance with the City of Huntsville Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual. This process will result in both addressing individual behavior and further solidifying the Department-wide standards for law enforcement conduct.”
