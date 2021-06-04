Heart Gallery Alabama: Isaiah & Isaac

Isaac loves to draw and build things. He loves pottery and would love to take a pottery class. He wishes there was a technology club at his school so he could join. Isaac would love to be with his family and friends, playing video games, going shopping, and eating Chinese food. Isaac is very smart. Isaac is always thinking of others and is a selfless young man. He is always thinking of ways to make the world a better place for others. Isaac wants to be with his twin brother more than anything.