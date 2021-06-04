Heart Gallery Alabama: Isaiah & Isaac

Isaiah and Isaac, born July 2004, are twin brothers. Isaiah loves to draw and create things with Legos and Minecraft. He loves his computer class and would like to join a club if there was one at his school. Isaiah is very smart. Isaiah is always concerned with his siblings and always thinking of them. He is a sweet and caring young man who wants to make everyone happy. Isaiah wants to be with his twin brother more than anything.
Isaac loves to draw and build things. He loves pottery and would love to take a pottery class. He wishes there was a technology club at his school so he could join. Isaac would love to be with his family and friends, playing video games, going shopping, and eating Chinese food. Isaac is very smart. Isaac is always thinking of others and is a selfless young man. He is always thinking of ways to make the world a better place for others. Isaac wants to be with his twin brother more than anything.
--
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.