Hale County EMS gets COVID recovery money

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Office of Governor Kay Ivey announced more than $700,000 in COVID relief money is going to agencies or municipalities in central and or west Alabama.
The head of Hale County EMS believes that will help it respond to medical calls faster.
“We’re facing longer transport distances because of the hospital overcrowding and often times that left us without a unit to cover the county for longer periods of time,” Patrick Howard, Hale County EMS Director, explained.
Howard said they are the sole ambulance provider for the entire county.
They put a lot of miles on the ambulances in its fleet.
Paramedics put a lot of miles driving some patients to hospitals outside of the state because of coronavirus.
The ambulance with the most mileage in the fleet has more than 250,000 miles on it.
Hale County will use $200,000 it’s getting from the state to buy a brand-new ambulance.
“Hopefully with the addition of this new unit, it’ll give us that fifth unit to put into service and allow us to place another unit as a backup in the Moundville area,” Howard added.
Hale County EMS hopes to get that new ambulance within the next two to three months.
