Free childcare for those getting COVID vaccinations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Looking for free childcare while you get your COVID-19 shot?
The YMCA of Greater Birmingham has you covered.
The White House announced Wednesday that The Y is one of four providers offering childcare from now until July 4 to those who are getting their COVID-19 vaccine.
The service does require an appointment, but the good news is it’s free!
The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is doing its part to remove some of the hurdles parents and caregivers face while trying to get their COVID-19 shots.
“So, right here in Birmingham, at several YMCAs across our city, we will be providing childcare for free for those who have appointments,” said Executive Director of YMCA Youth Centers, Terri Harvill.
More than 500 YMCAs across the country will offer drop-in care during vaccination appointments.
All parents have to do is sign up ahead of time.
“We will have childcare set up at various locations…various YMCA locations across our city and depending on where you are, when you email: childcare@ymcabham.org, they’ll set you up an appointment at the YMCA closest to you at the time of your vaccination,” Harvill said.
Not only is The Y offering childcare for COVID-19 shots, it’s also partnering with the Jefferson County Department of Health for a vaccination clinic next Thursday at the Northeast Y in Roebuck.
“Providing vaccinations for the YMCA of Greater Birmingham is important to us because the YMCA is an organization that’s always sought to be a part of filling gaps, seeing needs, and meeting those needs. And so, we decided that the Northeast location would be the best place to start,” Harvill explained.
The Y said no appointments, no IDs, no legal status, and no insurance is needed to participate in the free vaccination clinic.
Again, it’s Thursday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Northeast YMCA, located at 628 Red Lane Road, Birmingham, AL 35215.
For more information about the free childcare, email, childcare@ymcabham.org.
