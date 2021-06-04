Father charged in baby’s death set for preliminary hearing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A preliminary hearing has been set for a man accused of killing his 1-month-old son.
Court records indicate Caleb Michael Whisnand’s hearing has been set for June 4 in Montgomery County.
Whisnand is charged with capital murder in the death of his newborn son, C.J. Whisnand.
Caleb Whisnand’s arrest affidavit indicates the murder happened sometime between 3:45 p.m. and 10:49 p.m. on May 10.
According to law enforcement, Whisnand Sr. called from the Circle K convenience store located on Wetumpka Hwy at 10:49 p.m. to report his son missing.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office told the public the newborn’s body was found in a rural part of Lowndes County. Court records also indicated he had been buried.
Other details surrounding the baby’s death were not available.
Court records also show attorney Mickey McDermott has been listed as counsel for the defendant.
McDermott is a high-profile attorney who recently represented former Montgomery police officer Cody “Aaron” Smith in a trial that resulted in his conviction for manslaughter.
