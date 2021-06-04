Crash on I-65 blocks traffic in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A stretch of Interstate 65 northbound is closed in the Chilton County area after a vehicle crashed Friday near Clanton.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 11:05 a.m. and involves an overturned truck that was towing a large camper.
The crash is at mile marker 208, near the Clanton/Lake Mitchell exit.
ALEA is urging commuters to avoid this area and seek an alternate route at this time. Commuters can detour by taking Exit 205 and traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 31.
Alabama Department of Transportation crews are on the scene directing traffic.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.