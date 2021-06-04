City of Birmingham says it will clean up Norwood alley soon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A follow up to a story we first told you about Wednesday involving illegal dumping in the city of Birmingham.
People living in the Norwood neighborhood said they’re upset by all the garbage scattered around the area and in the alleys.
We wanted to see if the city had gone to that site since our story aired on Wednesday.
A spokesman from the city said the area had been cleared, but when we drove there Friday morning, the piles were still sitting in the alley.
The only difference was a yard sign from the city saying, “No Dumping.”
Two garbage piles remain in an alley off 12th Avenue North between 30th Street North and 29th Street North in the Norwood neighborhood.
But on Friday morning, there was something different; a sign from the City of Birmingham saying “No Dumping. $500 Maximum Fine or Imprisonment.”
“Super frustrated,” said Norwood Neighborhood Vice President Mary Jean LaMay.
“The process is flawed. The process doesn’t work. Now, they’ve put a sign there to prove that they know that the pile exists, but it took longer to put up a sign…to find the pile and put up a sign than it would have probably to taken a claw truck to clean it up,” LaMay said.
LaMay said she’s made several complaints to the city to have the piles removed saying the problem started about a year ago.
She said the pile was smaller then but has since continued to grow.
She said she understands Birmingham is a large city, but can’t understand why more isn’t being done to clean up her neighborhood.
“It’s kind of a slap in the face honestly. You can come by, and you can look at it, and you can put a sign to don’t dump in the middle of a city street. I’m almost speechless it makes me so angry,” LaMay said.
A spokesman for the city said an inspector was sent to the area following our initial story Wednesday to examine the area.
They said it’s a popular area for repeat offenders, and said it’s been cleaned up multiple times.
They said the sign was placed next to the garbage pile as a warning to illegal dumpers reminding them that there will be consequences if they’re caught.
But LaMay said that’s not good enough.
“I feel like the things that the city is doing is things that look good on paper and they’re trying to address it, but they’re not addressing it the right way. I feel like the right way is have trash trucks and city workers in my neighborhood every day and when we see a pile, we clean it up as fast as we can,” LaMay said.
LaMay said she would be happy to clean the piles up herself, but she said she doesn’t have the equipment needed to get everything removed.
A spokesman from the city said now that the area has been identified, someone will be out to clean it up soon.
They said it should be cleared by Monday, at the latest.
