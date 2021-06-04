Center Point Fire crews battling blaze at apartment complex

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire.
The fire started at a complex located on 25th Avenue and Center Point Parkway.
Center Point fire says crews were called out around 1 a.m. Friday and the flames were contained to one unit.
A little after 3 a.m. crews were called back out and flames were coming from two buildings.
Twelve units were damaged, but only five or six were occupied.
No injuries have been reported. The Red Cross is helping the residents.
