2 bodies found near Georgiana

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation has been opened after the bodies of two men were found near Georgiana.
WSFA 12 News confirmed the victims were found on Mount Pisgah Road, located about two miles north of Alabama Highway 106 near Georgiana.
“You know, you don’t know exactly what you’re dealing with sometime to start with.” said Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond.
The bodies of the men were found in the front seat of what authorities believed was a burned out Mercedes.
Loggers came across the vehicle in a wooded area off the road Wednesday morning.
“We did receive a call from the Evergreen Police Department on two missing young men. It’s possible, but we need to make sure that through DNA to verify exactly who we are talking about,” Bond said.
The case has grabbed the attention of law enforcement beyond Butler County, including the State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.
“We did get the crime scene unit from the FBI out of the Mobile office. We have some leads, working on those. We’ve been working on them all day,” Bond added.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. No details were immediately available on the victims’ names or causes of death.
