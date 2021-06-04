Board honors Guntersville resource officer for lifesaving actions

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A school resource officer in Guntersville is getting some much-deserved recognition after his quick thinking saved the life of a school employee.
According to our news partners at the Advertiser-Gleam, Guntersville Elementary Resource Officer Jonathan Harris encountered a maintenance worker at the school who was choking.
Harris jumped into action and aided the worker, possibly saving his life using the Heimlich Maneuver. This happened last month.
The School Board honored him for outstanding service at the last Board meeting. The resolution stated:
WHEREAS, On Monday, May 3, 2021, School Resource Officer Jonathan Harris encountered a maintenance worker who was in distress from choking; and
WHEREAS, School Resource Officer Jonathan Harris successfully performed the Heimlich Maneuver upon that maintenance worker preventing a possible tragedy;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, That the Guntersville City Schools Board of Education does commend Officer Jonathan Harris on his outstanding service to the school.
Other school resource officers Ken Bubbett, Scott Quigley and Tim Nugent were on hand to see him honored, as was Police Chief Jim Peterson.
