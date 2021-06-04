AWW! Hoover officer saves Simba the cat

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The news we love to share! A Hoover Police Officer is now a kitten’s and his new family’s hero.
According to Hoover PD’s Facebook post, Officer Dozier heard about a kitten that might be stuck inside the walls of a building in Riverchase. Everyone heard the kitten crying and meowing for help, but since it was on the move, either in the crawlspace or inside the walls, no one could figure out exactly where it was.
They finally were able to pinpoint a location and Officer Dozier went to work getting the kitten out to safety.
The little guy was hungry and thirsty, but otherwise in good shape.
A nearby family saw what happened and wanted to help. They immediately took the kitten to a nearby vet, and adopted him on the spot!
They named their fur baby, Simba.
