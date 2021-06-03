Will mask be required for students this fall?

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Many parents are already wondering what the new school year will look like.
There are signs the CDC will lift its mask-mandate for students.
The news comes as schools begin considering what the classroom will look like this fall.
The CDC still recommends students wear masks in classroom settings, for now. But the agency may soon revisit this guidance as vaccination rates among children grows across the country.
Bessemer City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Autumm Jeter, is closely monitoring those recommendations.
“Just in case the CDC or the Alabama Department of Health made any other recommendations or changes to their recommendations, we just want to make sure we gave it a little bit more time, and then also this provides time for our employees, parents, and any of our students to continue to be vaccinated,” Dr. Jeter said.
Jefferson County Schools made masks optional starting June 1st.
School districts like Tarrant City Schools will start making those decisions next week, while Bessemer City School leaders will meet to discuss plans for the fall in mid-June.
“Our desire in Bessemer City Schools is that more and more of our students and employees are vaccinated and that we can be back to normal routines. We know that our parents want a normal routine, and our students need a normal academic and social routine,” Dr. Jeter explained.
The CDC director said the agency is reviewing both covid infection and vaccination rates saying she believes the guidance to wear masks in schools will be lifted before classes resume in the fall.
Dr. Jeter said students will be required to wear masks during the summer school session.
District leaders will make changes as more guidance becomes available.
