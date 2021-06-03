WBRC FOX6 News hosts vaccine hotline with local health experts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you called us Thursday afternoon with questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine. We had a team of experts on standby ready to speak to you.
A constant ring in the newsroom as WBRC FOX6 teamed up with a handful of local doctors who answered questions about the vaccine.
“A lot of calls from being that kind of the ‘wait and see’ group and that they have medical conditions they think are keeping them from getting the vaccine,” Dr. Aruna Arora, President of Medical Association of Alabama said.
UAB Infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag also in-house answering questions. The most common question he got is about side effects and some concerns that the vaccine may cause them to get sick. He also had to clear up misinformation to some people.
“And a lot of this information is coming off the internet unfortunately and there’s no way to filter what’s accurate and what’s not. So I’m spending some time describing the side effects which are really minimal for most people,” Dr. Saag said.
Saag also took another call from an organ transplant patient. He says those people and other immunocompromised are at the highest risk of being vulnerable to COVID, even after vaccination.
“But I will say this that you’re having the vaccine probably helped you a lot. Because a lot of people that are liver transplant folks, when they do get covid and they have not had the vaccine, they don’t do so well,” Saag said.
Another call coming from a 91-year-old woman who was worried about the vaccine impacting her medical condition.
“I reassured her and told her that actually with her medical condition she should get the vaccine especially with her age bracket and I said I would recommend that to my grandmother if she was alive,” Dr. Arora said.
Doctors thought they would get more calls about vaccinating children. Dr. Arora says hopefully that’s a sign that the pediatric group is actually getting their vaccines.
WBRC plans to host another vaccine hotline soon. We’ll keep you updated.
