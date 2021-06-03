Tutors see increase demand for services this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some tutors are seeing a sharp increase in calls for extra help this summer as families work to get their child ready for the upcoming year.
The calls started ramping up for tutor Frog Price at the end of the school year.
“I had people calling me as late as May 1st saying, ‘My child has a 48 in math. What do I do?’,” said Price.
And the calls keep coming in for help this summer.
“I’m getting calls from parents and students saying I took Algebra I this year virtually and I know nothing,” said Price.
School districts and state education leaders are offering summer programs to help students close learning gaps exacerbated during the pandemic. Price says families are also quickly turning to tutors to help prep for the upcoming school year.
“I have seen calls increase 3-fold,” said Price, “Unfortunately, it’s just me with my company.”
It’s something Price says he hasn’t seen in his decades of experience helping middle and high school students get through math.
Parents of rising third graders now also must prepare their student for the upcoming school year when the retention piece of the Alabama Literacy Act is set to go into effect. Third graders who don’t read at grade level by the end of the year could have to repeat the grade.
“The systems that they used for virtual learning were good - but only good for the best students. Low end or average didn’t do real well in them - in my opinion,” Price.
If you’re looking for a tutor for your child this summer, experts suggest you do your homework before you hire that person. Check their education and criminal background. Check their references for families they’ve worked with. Also, make sure they have a strong knowledge of the subject matter.
