Tuscaloosa city schools providing free student summer meals

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City School System is doing its part to fight hunger in the community. Thursday, the system is kicking off its Summer Feeding Program. Students in need of free summer meals can pick up breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m.
School staff will serve breakfast until 8:30 a.m. Lunch is available from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Tuscaloosa City Schools will offer free meals to children 18 and younger starting Thursday until July 2nd as part of its Summer Feeding Program. Meals are available at 15 school facilities throughout the city.
Here’s a list of the participating schools in Tuscaloosa:
- The Alberta School for Performing Arts
- Paul W. Bryant High
- Central Elementary
- Central High
- Eastwood Middle
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary
- Northridge High
- Northridge Middle
- Oakdale Elementary
- Rock Quarry Elementary
- Skyland Elementary
- Southview Elementary
- Tuscaloosa Magnet School
- Westlawn Middle
- Woodland Forrest Elementary
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.