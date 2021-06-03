Son of doctor killed in York Co. mass shooting continues dad’s legacy, takes over practice

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lesslie family left a huge impact on the Rock Hill community, that’s not up for debate. Dr. Lesslie spent decades serving South Carolina, eventually opening up the Riverview’s several medical centers.
He and his wife also volunteered across the community.
Two months ago, Dr. Lesslie, his wife, and their two grandkids were killed in a York County shooting. It happened at their home, where two HVAC servicemen were also killed.
Police say former NFL player Phillip Adams murdered them all, before killing himself.
On Wednesday, we heard from the Lesslie family for the first time since the massacre, as they say they want to continue their parents legacy. Jeff Lesslie announced he will take over his dad’s hospice and palliative care practice based out of Rock Hill.
“My name is Jeff Lesslie. and I’m the administrator and owner of Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care,” said Jeff in a video from the family given to WBTV.
In the video, Lesslie announced the Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care practice will stay in the Lesslie family.
“I’m very excited to continue Dr. Lesslie, my dad’s, vision and work he started in 1986 when he started Riverview.”
Long before that awful day when Dr. Lesslie was killed, his family say his life mission was clear. Jeff says he will make sure to preserve that mission and continue it.
“My father’s philosophy in essence is treat the whole person,” he said. “I’m surrounding myself with a great team to care for the whole person and to do the right thing and treat the patients and our staff like they are our family members.”
The continuing legacy is also important for Dr. Lesslie’s former staff.
“He made us all feel welcome and made us all feel like we were part of his family,” said Cathy Adams, who spent decades working with Dr. Lesslie.
“He was one of a kind. I’m sure there’s more out there but he was one of a kind. I don’t think he’ll ever be forgotten. His legacy will always live on for a very long time and I hope it does for a very long time,” she said.
She says it’s important for his mission of great medical care and passion for helping others to continue.
“I think Jeffrey is a great guy. Dr. Lesslie was so proud of him. He was proud of all of his kids. I think Jeffrey will do a great job. There’s no doubt.”
The practice will continue to serve patients and their families in York, Chester and Lancaster.
