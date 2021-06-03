Restaurants are keeping an eye on beef prices in wake of JBS cyberattack

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A weekend cyberattack forced the top meat producer in the U.S. to shut down its plants.
Most of the plants are back online, but damage from the attack may have already been done.
Analysts said fallout from the attack could mean a lapse in the meat supply and local restaurants said they’re keeping an eye on the price of beef.
If you have plans to shop for meat in the coming days, experts said you may want to prepare yourself for what’s ahead.
“Looking at what happened with Colonial Pipeline, it affected people throughout the U.S. Obviously, we don’t if it’s going to affect the meat supply. From basically what we’ve seen, obviously it will probably impact prices,” said President & Founder of the Lollar Group, Holly Lollar.
Authorities said the company’s plants in the U.S. and Australia will be back to normal soon, and JBS is promising most of its processing facilities will be back online Wednesday.
Local restaurants like Urban Cookhouse said they’re concerned the attack will force them to increase the price of certain menu items.
“We are a fast casual restaurant, so we don’t want to make our prices so extreme like a steakhouse restaurant would, right? That’s not what we’re here to do,” said General Manger for Urban Cookhouse in Homewood, Mackenzie Henkle.
She said they haven’t felt the effects of the JBS cyberattack yet, but she said they’re keeping an eye on the situation and may have to take drastic measures if beef becomes too expensive.
“So, if we feel as if we can’t reasonably price our meals that have beef, we’re just no longer going to sell it, and it wouldn’t be forever, but it would be until this goes back to somewhat normal,” Henkle said.
Urban Cookhouse said they already had to increase the price of some of their menu items because the price of beef had gone up because of a shortage of workers at meat producing companies.
Owners are hoping they won’t have to resort to cutting beef from the menu.
