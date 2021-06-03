Residents, city leaders say illegal dumping is becoming a major problem in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Illegal dumping is becoming a major concern in the city of Birmingham.
Residents are complaining and the city said it’s piloting a program to do something about it.
The neighborhood vice president of the Norwood community said illegal dumping has been a problem in her neighborhood for quite some time.
She said she’s made several complaints, but the trash is still sitting in the alley.
But city leaders said they’re watching for illegal dumpers.
Birmingham residents are upset about the growing illegal dumping problem in the city.
“But you go up to Hoover, Trussville, Vestavia anything like that…and like you see none of this…none of this right here. Why is the problem in Birmingham?” said Birmingham resident, Kenneth Leek.
Vice president of the Norwood neighborhood, Mary Jean LaMay, said she’s been living in the area for the last 12 years.
She said illegal dumping has been a problem for years, but it’s never been this bad.
“The first time a resident calls in and says we have a pile of garbage that needs to be picked up, it should have been picked up then. And that first time was over a year ago,” LaMay said.
Lamay is referring to an alley off 12th Avenue North between 30th Street North and 29th Street North.
She said she’s doesn’t care who’s doing the dumping; what matters is no one’s cleaning it up.
“This is an alley that the City of Birmingham drives on to pick up our household garbage every Tuesday morning and every Friday morning. So, they’ve seen it and instead of cleaning it up when it’s small it just keeps growing and growing and growing,” LaMay explained.
Birmingham city leaders said they are aware of the problem and have a program in place to catch the culprits.
“For those that are coming in the city limits and dumping letting them know that we’ve got cameras, and so you will be put on blast if you are caught dumping within the City of Birmingham,” said Director of Customer Service for the Mayor’s Office, Alicia Lumpkin.
“With these initiatives and resources, we have a big chance to really put a dent in this,” Lumpkin said.
That program is called DUMMY or Dumping Ugly Mess in My Yard.
Violators could face up to $1,000 in fines and more, if they’re caught.
Birmingham city leaders said they need your help to combat the illegal dumping problem.
For more information about how to fight illegal dumping in Birmingham, click here.
