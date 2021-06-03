Needing a COVID-19 booster shot may depend on how strong your immune system is

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health experts are estimating you have about one year after your second COVID-19 shot before a booster may be needed.
Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department said they are still doing research, but people with weaker immune systems could need a vaccine booster before others.
Landers said immune systems may impact the longevity of the vaccine. Landers said she thinks everyone will eventually need a booster, but immune systems and age could just mean some people need it sooner. She said older age groups and the immunocompromised may need a booster shot, if they are necessary, before younger ages or those in better health.
She said if boosters are necessary, the state will potentially carve out certain groups with medical conditions and offer them booster shots first.
“What I really think is going to happen is we will probably look at data and information related to age categories, vaccinating related to medical conditions of people, and really making recommendations based upon that information,” Landers said.
Dr. Landers said immune systems and vaccine longevity is still being researched, but she said not to use at home antibody tests to test your immunity. She said the test doesn’t test for the same things and you won’t get an accurate result.
