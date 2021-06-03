Mohawk Industries to hire 130 more people with expansion

ROANOKE, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Made in Alabama, Mohawk Industries, in Randolph County, plans to expand and introduce yarn production at its Roanoke manufacturing facility. The move would create 130 jobs in the Randolph County community.
“Our yarn facilities are very important, as they start our carpet manufacturing process,” Todd Shail, Mohawk’s senior vice president of manufacturing, said. “When we decided to expand our yarn production to help meet customer demand, our Roanoke location was the perfect choice because of the talented workforce here and in the surrounding counties.
“We’re thrilled to be expanding and creating new jobs and opportunities in this community,” Shail added.
Mohawk in Roanoke, which was originally a carpet backing operation, will now house yarn conversion operations, as well. In total, the location will employ approximately 300 people once the new positions are filled.
“I’m proud of our relationship with this community and proud that Mohawk has recognized that this is a great place to continue to invest our resources,” Plant Manager Donald Hendrix said.
“We have a great team here already, and I look forward to welcoming new team members to our organization as we grow.”
Click here for career opportunities with Mohawk Industries.
