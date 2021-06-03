Rain remains in the forecast for Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Welcome into our Thursday morning. We sure are happy you are joining us as we get started on another day.
We begin the morning with overcast skies. Temperatures are mild. Average lows for our area are 66 for this time of the year.
As of the 4 a.m. hour, Birmingham was at 74 degees. Other areas, like Cullman for example, are right at that 66 degree mark.
We have some scattered showers out there this morning, with an isolated cell of heavy rain and storms moving through some of our northern counties.
Across the southeast we see variably cloudy skies, but relatively quiet conditions, except for Tennessee. We have seen severe thunderstorm warnings there. So if you’re headed there this morning just pay attention to your First Alert weather app to let you know about any warnings near your area.
While we are going with a 40 percent chance of showers today, our models aren’t showing widespread rain. We have the potential of seeing some isolated heavy downpours however.
If you’re headed to watch the Birmingham Barons take on Tennessee this evening, you should probably take your rain gear. We don’t see a lot of showers affecting the game, but a rouge shower will get you wet.
Tomorrow morning we will likely be a little cooler than today. Look for morning lows to be in the mid 60s in most locations.
Models are showing a temporary lull in our rain chances. We are only going with a 10 percent chance of showers for Friday and 20 percent for Saturday.
Sunday after could bring a few showers and storms, and we are back to seeing a 40-percent chance of showers then.
The southeast is expected to remain in a wet weather pattern next week, with on again/off again showers.
I hope you have a great day today and thanks again for watching!
