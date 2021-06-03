Man charged with shooting into Montgomery pizza store

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man after shots were recently fired into an area business.
Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said 24-year-old Clayton Teague has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building.
The shooting, Coleman said, took place around noon on May 14 in the 6300 block of Atlanta Highway.
Court records indicate the incident happened at the Pizza Hut. Teague shot into the business while employees were inside.
No motive was given for why the shots were fired.
Teague was taken into custody Thursday. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.