Making History: Phil Campbell hires first woman Police Chief

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WAFF) - A childhood experience made a big impact in Chief Clements life.
“When I was around 5-years-old my uncle was in law enforcement and my younger brother and I were lost in the woods and he’s the one that found us. So I guess he kind of saved our lives so I just always tried to follow in his footsteps,” said Phil Campbell Police Chief Jessica Clements.
She’s the new chief of police of Phil Campbell. She’s also making history as the department’s first female chief.
“This is like the best little town,” said Clements.
But being the first isn’t what matters to her, it’s her duty to the citizens.
“It doesn’t really matter what your gender is. You have your policies and everything so you still have to do it a certain way,” said Clements.
She has some big goals for her first six months, including launching a drug prevention program in the schools.
“I’m thinking more of once a week, somebody is over there going to different classes and speaking to students about drugs and the effects it has on the body,” said Clements.
Something she also is passionate about is community policing.
“Just getting out and talking to people and knowing them and getting to know what they think about things or how they think we can improve the community because that’s what it’s all about,” said Clements.
Clements has been an officer since 2007.
Now, she is building history and community in this tight-knit town.
