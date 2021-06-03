Madison County Schools honor 94-year-old woman with special graduation ceremony

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Some say it’s never too late to finish what you’ve started, even if it takes 79 years to do so.
94-year-old Grace Lee McClure Smith is receiving her diploma from Hazel Green High School this morning. Although the Madison County School System already held senior graduation ceremonies, the school system is honoring Smith by personally awarding her with her high school diploma.
Smith put her education on hold when she was just 16 in 1942 as her husband went off to World War ll.
She will be wearing a cap and gown to receive her honorary high school diploma during the brief ceremony.
