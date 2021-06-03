‘It was the best decision’: Mayor Woodfin reflects on decision to remove confederate monument one year later

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday marked one year since the confederate monument at Linn Park was removed.
The city’s decision to remove the obelisk had financial ramifications as it was against Alabama law, but the decision also sparked a movement of its own.
The Civil War was America’s deadliest war. More than 600,000 Americans died in the conflict sparked by southern states’ desire to continue slavery.
Seven states, including Alabama, withdrew and formed a new nation, the Confederate States of America.
Although the confederacy lost the war, present day, there are hundreds of confederate monuments throughout the south.
But this story is about one and a few others.
The Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument at Linn Park stood five stories tall for more than 100 years.
May 31, 2020, following the death of George Floyd, protestors tried to tear it down.
“Walking out into that crowd, my attempt was to disperse all of those citizens who had all that anger bottled up and took it out on that statue. At the same time, I sympathize with them, and told them, give me a minute, and I’ll get the statue down,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said.
Protestors did not give up and hammered away at the monument. They tied bungee cords to a truck and tried to pull it down. The monument did not budge.
However, two nights later WBRC FOX6 News was there when piece by piece a crew took the monument down.
Mayor Woodfin made the call to remove it.
“The statue didn’t belong anyway. It is a- I remind people, the city of Birmingham was founded in 1871. We were not even a city during the Civil War. And from a revisionist history standpoint, putting and having the statue on display in a public square that regulates and makes black people third-class citizens in property has no place ever, and if removing the statue makes things calmer in our community and city. I’m going to do it,” Woodfin said.
A year later, Woodfin said he was still not comfortable disclosing where the monument was relocated due to threats and public safety.
The decision to have it removed was a violation of the Alabama Monument Preservation Act.
The city was fined $25,000 and also faced another fine of the same amount for a prior violation committed by the previous administration in 2017.
Attorney General Steve Marshall also filed a lawsuit against Birmingham seeking additional fines. However, a spokesperson said both parties came to an agreement and the city was only on the hook for $50,000.
Mayor Woodfin said the city paid the fines with money donated from a community fundraiser with no cost to the taxpayers.
The money went to Attorney General Steve Marshall who turned it over to The Alabama Historical Commission.
But the story doesn’t end there.
According to Marshall’s office, Mobile, Anniston and Lowndes County each removed statues and were each fined $25,000 for violating the Act. According to Marshall’s office, those fines were paid.
At the time this article was written, Madison County was fighting the state’s fine for removing a confederate monument from courthouse grounds.
County leaders called the fine “unconstitutionally excessive”.
As more leaders began to remove confederate memorials, Marshall released a warning, “Any elected official who removes a historic monument or statute in violation of Alabama law has broken the law. He has not simply decided to ‘pay a fee’ so that he can lawfully have the monument or statue removed. He has committed an illegal act”.
Mayor Woodfin reflected on his decision and its impact.
“It was the best decision to make. I would do it again,” Woodfin added.
In a statement to WBRC Marshall said, “The Attorney General’s Office will continue to review violations of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act and take necessary steps to enforce the law.”
There have been attempts in the legislature to increase the fine, but all attempts have failed.
