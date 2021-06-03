‘It was the best decision’: Mayor Woodfin reflects on decision to remove confederate monument one year later

“The statue didn’t belong anyway. It is a- I remind people, the city of Birmingham was founded in 1871. We were not even a city during the Civil War. And from a revisionist history standpoint, putting and having the statue on display in a public square that regulates and makes black people third-class citizens in property has no place ever, and if removing the statue makes things calmer in our community and city. I’m going to do it,” Woodfin said.