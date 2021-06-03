Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa fortified roof program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Habitat Humanity Tuscaloosa is looking for people who could qualify to get a fortified roof put on their home.
The program is open to people living in Tuscaloosa and Pickens Counties.
Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa is hoping to fortify the roof on more than 100 homes..
“The basic criteria, you have to be a middle-income person or below. You have to have homeowner’s insurance with high wind coverage. You have to own the home and live there as your primary residence and the home has to be site-built,” explained Ellen Potts with Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa.
Manufactured and or mobile homes do not qualify for the program.
A fortified roof is more wind, water and weather resistant.
The grant will cover up to $10,000 of roof replacement costs. So, the homeowner will have to pay for any of the costs that go above $10,000.
“You know a 1,200, 1,300 square foot house or below, usually if the roof is pretty decent shape, you’ll be covered by the grant,” Potts added.
The only way to qualify for a fortified roof is through an online application on the Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa website.
You can go to www.HabitatTuscaloosa.org and click on “Need a Roof?”
If someone does not have internet access, they can go to their local public library or the Gateway in Alberta. Qualified applicants will be chosen on a first come, first served basis.
