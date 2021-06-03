GBHS gets $200,000 grant from Petco Love

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) got a $200,00 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love, to support their lifesaving work for animals in the Birmingham area.
Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally. Founded in 1999, the Petco Foundation has donated and empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations nationwide.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in GBHS and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. Last month, we also launched the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
For more information about the Greater Birmingham Humane Society visit gbhs.org. To learn more about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.
