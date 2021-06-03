Cute times 3! Texas Longhorn cow has triplets in Shelby County

Texas Longhorn triplets (Source: William Stewart)
By WBRC Staff | June 3, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 2:05 PM

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two Shelby County farmers are now the proud human parents of Texas Longhorn triplets.

William Stewart and his wife said their Texas Longhorn cow gave birth to the first-ever recorded triplet calves.

The Stewarts have a small family-run farm in Wilsonville.

Stewart said, “These girls are amazing! Not only cute, but they have defied all odds for sure. Texas Longhorns have the lowest odds of multiple births of any breed cow, and to have a cow give successful birth to three heifers unassisted, all healthy, and not reject any of them... goes against all the odds.”

