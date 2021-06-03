Community Vaccination Center at Watermark Place is closing June 16

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - June 16 is the last day for you to get a COVID-19 vaccination at the Community Vaccination Center at the WaterMark Place in Bessemer.
The center, operated by Jefferson County and the State of Alabama, and supported by FEMA, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. You don’t need an appointment to receive a vaccination.
“We appreciate the work of everyone who helped this center provide vaccinations to so many people,” said Gracia Szczech, FEMA Region IV Administrator. “The center was established in a location accessible to socially vulnerable populations and it was successful in its mission. Now, FEMA will continue to support the State of Alabama and local communities with resources as they reach deeper into communities.”
Vaccines are now widely available at pharmacies, healthcare facilities and other locations.
To find nearby vaccination providers, go online to www.vaccine.gov or text your Zip Code to 438829.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.