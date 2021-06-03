Can anything be done to get more people vaccinated?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vaccine rates are low statewide. So is there anything else leaders can do to get more people vaccinated?
Local health leaders say the amount of persuadable people may not be as high as we think.
The deputy health officer with the Jefferson County Department of Health tells us the county has essentially eliminated access issues. The county provides free transportation to vaccination sites. There are large and small vaccine sites on almost every corner.
The health department has also gone into the community taking the vaccine to the people. Dr. David Hicks says the county has also eliminated a lot barriers people had, like ID or insurance. He believes some of the current hold outs probably aren’t going to get a shot.
“I tend to think that the people that were on the fence and maybe access was an issue have now been make whole and they’ve gotten vaccinated and we’re probably left with some and I think it’s a significant number of people that just do not want to get the vaccine right now,” Dr. Hicks said.
Some people told us they are waiting until full authorization of the vaccines which could be in the near future. Doctors say we may see numbers go up after that.
