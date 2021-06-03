Black-owned barbershops and salons may become vaccine sites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shots at the Shop. That’s just one of President Biden’s new initiatives to get 70% of the country at least one COVID vaccine shot by July 4.
Biden will be recruiting Black-owned barbershops and salons to serve as vaccination locations.
The president wants to recruit 1,000 Black-owned barbershops and salons to help get to that 70% goal by July. The president is calling June the Month of Action to get it done. A Birmingham barbershop likes the idea.
Etheridge Brothers Barbershop is entering its 50th year of business in Birmingham. Willie Etheridge, Jr. recently got his COVID vaccine shot.
“It was a relief to have the vaccine. It feels like you could go out and feel comfortable,” Etheridge said.
Etheridge sees a lot of customers daily. Getting the vaccine shot has been a hot topic among his customers.
“We do hold conversations about the vaccine. We hear about people who take it and people who won’t take it. I feel like it would be a good idea,” Etheridge said.
Etheridge’s sister, who also works at the barbershop and sees a lot of female customers, can’t understand why more people are not getting vaccinated.
“We are around people every day. The public. Nobody wants to make other people sick. I think everybody should be vaccinated,” Wilma Etheridge-Moore said.
Etheridge Brothers has not been approached yet to be a vaccination site, but the family says IT would gladly be a part of the solution to end the pandemic.
“I can’t wait for everything to get back together. It’s coming, but everyone has to work together,” Etheridge-Moore said.
”I think we need to do it. Anything Etheridge Brothers can do to help the community, we would be glad to do it,” Etheridge said.
Etheridge said his customers listen to their barbers, so it may be just the right place to convince those on the fence to get those shots.
