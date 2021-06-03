Alabama baseball ready for NCAA Regional vs. NC State

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in 7 years, Alabama is gearing up for the NCAA Tournament.
The Crimson Tide will face off with 16th-ranked and No. 2 seed NC State in the Ruston Regional Friday afternoon at 1pm. This is Alabama’s 25th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first since 2014. It’s also a first under coach Brad Bohannon. Alabama enters the tournament 31- 24 including two wins at the SEC Tournament, but Coach Bohannon knows scoring early will be key.
“There are a lot of statistics that show, all sports across all levels, but especially in college baseball, the team that scores first has a 50 percent chance or more of winning, so we’re hopeful we can throw the first punch tomorrow,” Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon said.
The Regional group also features No. 4 seed Rider and the top-seeded host Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, the nation’s 20th-ranked squad.
