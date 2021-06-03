Accident report reveals additional details of fatal state trooper-involved accident

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State troopers have released more information about a deadly crash involving a trooper Sunday, May 9 in Tuscaloosa.
WBRC got a copy of the accident report about this deadly accident almost two weeks after a funeral was held for the victim, Jose Ortiz.
According to the report, a marked explorer, driven by trooper Denzel Witherspoon, hit Ortiz’s vehicle.
This happened on Mother’s Day at the intersection of 15th Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway at McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa.
Witherspoon had his lights and sirens on as it approached the intersection.
The traffic light was red as Witherspoon entered the intersection.
The report said Witherspoon “failed to ensure the intersection was safe to cross before proceeding.”
It described Ortiz as “an unlicensed driver” and that his traffic light was green.
But, he failed to yield to the emergency vehicle as it approached the intersection.
Five vehicles in all were involved in the crash.
An attorney for Ortiz’s family didn’t respond to our calls at an agreed upon time to talk about this accident report.
WBRC also reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency about the report and Witherspoon’s status with the agency.
We’ll let you know if we get a response.
