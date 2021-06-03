AAA warns about the return of the ’100 Deadliest Days’ for teen drivers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A warning for parents of teen drivers.
We’re in the so-called “100 Deadliest Days.”
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety said drivers aged 16 and 17 are three times as likely to be involved in a deadly crash than adults. And more teens die in car crashes between Memorial Day and Labor Day because they’re out of school and have more unstructured time behind the wheel.
7,000 people have died in teen driving-related summertime crashes since 2010, according to AAA.
“I know in Alabama, we typically average about 20 deaths per year, during that time period for teenagers and unfortunately, a lot of those can be prevented,” said Public Relations Manager for AAA Alabama, Clay Ingram.
Experts said there are typically three factors contributing to these deadly crashes: distracted driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and speeding.
“We know for a fact that a teen driver with one teen passenger in the car, more than doubles their risk of having a crash of some kind. If there are two or more in the car with a teen driver, then that risk is increased by more than four times the normal amount,” Ingram explained.
He said for many teens, driving alone is their first taste of freedom, but they may not understand how dangerous it is to be behind the wheel.
He said they tend to drive too fast and take more chances than more seasoned drivers.
That’s why AAA recommends parents give strong consideration to their teen’s maturity level before handing over the keys.
“The state requires a minimum of 50 hours of practice driving time before you get your license. AAA recommends at least a hundred for the best young driver out there. Some kids are going to require two or three times that before they’re really ready to be out there on their own,” Ingram said.
AAA recommends parents also model good driving behavior, saying children start paying attention to their parents’ driving patterns long before they become drivers themselves.
AAA has several resources available for parents and teen drivers.
For more information visit, TeenDriving.AAA.com
