Vaccine Alert Team hotline on WBRC FOX6 News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The WBRC FOX6 News team is hosting a Vaccine Alert Team call in on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Are you hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Are you unsure if your child shot get a shot? WBRC is on your side getting answers to your questions.
Several doctors with the Medical Association for the State of Alabama will join WBRC to take your calls and questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The hotline is Thursday, June 3 from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. The phone number to call that day is 205-583-4303.
We asked the doctors with the Medical Association for the State of Alabama a few questions before the hotline.
Q: As doctors, why do you think it’s important to take part in a phone bank on the COVID-19 vaccine?
A: It’s understandable that some people have questions about the vaccines and want more information. The physicians of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama want to do all they can to answer those questions and reassure people that the vaccines are safe and effective. Not only will the vaccines save lives, they are also our pathway to freedom from this deadly pandemic and all the restrictions we have experienced because of COVID. In addition, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recently approved the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer for use in those as young as age 12. We want parents to have this information and we encourage those 12 and older to get the protection this vaccine offers.
The Medical Association certainly hopes Alabamians who are hesitant about taking the vaccine will talk to their doctors and ask questions. It’s perfectly normal for people to have questions. If they have concerns about the vaccine and potential side effects, people can trust their doctor to give them factual information.
Q: Do you think we need to do more to incentivize the vaccine?
A: Saving your own life and protecting those you love is the best incentive. Policymakers will have to decide whether additional incentives may be needed. Physicians just want to provide the facts about the vaccines so more lives will be saved.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.