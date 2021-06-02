Vaccine Alert Team hotline on WBRC FOX6 News

A: It’s understandable that some people have questions about the vaccines and want more information. The physicians of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama want to do all they can to answer those questions and reassure people that the vaccines are safe and effective. Not only will the vaccines save lives, they are also our pathway to freedom from this deadly pandemic and all the restrictions we have experienced because of COVID. In addition, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recently approved the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer for use in those as young as age 12. We want parents to have this information and we encourage those 12 and older to get the protection this vaccine offers.